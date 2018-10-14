PHOTOS: IRONMAN Faces From Finish Line

After completing their 140.6-mile journey that included a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile marathon run in Kailua-Kona at the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon, both professional and age-group athletes crossed the iconic finish line on Ali‘i Drive, celebrating their own personal victories. These athletes prove that anything is possible.
Patrick Lange of Germany celebrates after setting a course record of 7:52:39 to win the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Patrick Lange of Germany proposes to his girlfriend Julia Hofmann after Lange sets a course record of 7:52:39 to win the IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Daniela Ryf of Switzerland celebrates after setting the course record of 8:26:16 to win the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Matt Russell of the United States celebrates with a Blazeman roll after crossing the finish line during the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Brent and Kyle Pease celebrate after finishing the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Rachel Brenke of the United States celebrates after finishing the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN
Sarah Reinertsen of the United States celebrates after finishing the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon on Oct. 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i. PC: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN
HALF THE WEIGHT, AND NOW AN IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPION FINISHER: American Marcus Cook lost over half his body weight going from 489lbs to 233lbs. After the death of his close friend, he was inspired to get his health together and finished his first IRONMAN in 2017. Marcus is also an IRONMAN Foundation Ambassador Athlete and through his journey to Kailua-Kona has raised over $100,000. PC: Al Bello/Getty Images for IRONMAN
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: 140.6 miles was not too much for Hiromu Inada (Japan) who at 85 years and 11 months became the oldest competitor to ever finish an IRONMAN PC: Tony Svensson for IRONMAN