UberXL Service Begins on Big Island

UberXL Service Begins on Big IslandOctober 12, 2018, 9:23 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2018, 9:23 AM)
Uber is launching UberXL on the Big Island, Maui and Kaua‘i on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
UberXL offers a higher capacity ride. UberXL vehicles can comfortably fit up to six riders or extra luggage, so it’s a good option for larger groups or families.
The service is already available on O‘ahu.
Big Island Vehicle Minimum Requirements:
- 15-year-old vehicle or newer
- 4-door vehicle
- Good condition with no cosmetic damage
- No commercial branding
- No taxi/neon color paint jobs – yellow, orange, bright green, pink, etc.
- No after market and manufacturer paint jobs and no decals
- Valid Hawai‘i state safety inspection sticker
Registration
Uber accepts both official and temporary registration documents. The vehicle does not need to be registered in your name to qualify.
Insurance
All partners must maintain their own insurance policy in accordance with state and local laws. In addition, Uber maintains automobile liability insurance on behalf of all U.S. partners.
UberX
Most newer cars qualify to drive with UberX, the most popular vehicle option for riders.
Additional requirements
- 4-door vehicle with independently opening passenger doors
- Have 5 factory-installed seats and seat belts
- Working windows and air conditioning
- No vans, box trucks, or similar vehicles
- No taxi cabs, government cars, or other marked vehicles
- No salvaged or rebuilt vehicles
- No aftermarket seating modifications, such as installed seats, seat belts, or BedRyder systems
UberXL
Seat extra passengers—and earn higher fares—with your high-capacity vehicle.
Additional requirements
- 4-door vehicle with independently opening passenger doors
- Have 7 factory-installed seats and seat belts
- Working windows and air conditioning
- No vans, box trucks, or similar vehicles
- No taxi cabs, government cars, or other marked vehicles
- No salvaged or rebuilt vehicles
- No aftermarket seating modifications, such as installed seats, seat belts, or BedRyder systems