UberXL Service Begins on Big Island

Uber is launching UberXL on the Big Island, Maui and Kaua‘i on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

UberXL offers a higher capacity ride. UberXL vehicles can comfortably fit up to six riders or extra luggage, so it’s a good option for larger groups or families.

The service is already available on O‘ahu.

Big Island Vehicle Minimum Requirements:

15-year-old vehicle or newer

4-door vehicle

Good condition with no cosmetic damage

No commercial branding

No taxi/neon color paint jobs – yellow, orange, bright green, pink, etc.

No after market and manufacturer paint jobs and no decals

Valid Hawai‘i state safety inspection sticker

Registration

Uber accepts both official and temporary registration documents. The vehicle does not need to be registered in your name to qualify.

Insurance

All partners must maintain their own insurance policy in accordance with state and local laws. In addition, Uber maintains automobile liability insurance on behalf of all U.S. partners.

