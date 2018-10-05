Council Member Ruggles to Host Another Community Meeting

Council member Jen Ruggles is holding another community meeting to speak with the public on the work she has been doing in her capacity as a council member to advocate on behalf of her constituents since her recent decision to refrain from legislating until the County Council’s attorney assures her that she is not committing war crimes. It will be held Monday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Keaʻau Community Center.

The meeting stems from an announcement that Ruggles made on Aug. 21, 2018, stating that she had come to understand that she may be in violation of her oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution and may be incurring criminal liability for war crimes.

During Ruggles’ last town hall she made a presentation explaining the legal framework she is complying with and the work she has been doing. Ruggles had announced that she would be holding “frequent town halls to keep everyone updated on how she is advocating for the rights of protected persons and her district.” She announced that she “is putting every agent of the United States on notice concerning the rights of protected persons,” and handed out copies of a letter she had sent to Queen’s Hospital and 32 Hawai‘i circuit court judge concerning foreclosures.

Council member Ruggles represents District 5 which includes upper Puna and Kalapana. Ruggles will be explaining the reasons for the letters sent to Queen’s Hospital and to the 32 circuit court judges regarding foreclosures and title insurance. She says she hopes the public will take advantage of this opportunity which is also open to people outside of her district. There will be time reserved to ask questions and comment on this complex topic with profound implications.