Lyft Hires Market Manager for Hawai‘i Region

Lyft has hired Rob Mora as its new market manager for Hawai‘i. Mora will work to shape the vision and strategic direction for Lyft’s operations for the Hawai‘i region. In his position, Mora will also oversee all local Lyft initiatives and objectives on Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i Island, including driver and passenger acquisition, service quality, market growth, marketing and stakeholder relations.

“At Lyft, we are committed to our operations in Hawai‘i and are excited to have a market manager who will direct operations across the state and build a team that will help connect island communities,” said Drena Kusari, Lyft’s general manager for Southwest and Hawai‘i. “With Mora’s extensive background in business development and marketing, and ties to the local community, we look forward to growing Lyft’s presence and strengthening our service for drivers and riders in Hawai‘i.”

Mora joins Lyft with more than 10 years of marketing experience building brand awareness and loyalty for major corporations such as The Coca-Cola Company, Hakkasan Group, Miller Brewing Co., Red Bull and Uber.

Until recently, Mora served as a marketing manager with Hakkasan Group, successfully developing and implementing marketing strategies for the company’s expansion projects in Hawai‘i, including the launch of Yauatcha and Herringbone restaurants in Waikīkī. Previously, he was the local lead and marketing manager of business development for Uber Technologies Inc.

“Building community and helping make Hawai‘i the best place to live, earn more and play has always been important to me,” added Mora. “I’m proud and excited to continue working with local partners, businesses and organizations across the state in this new role with Lyft.”

Mora received a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He is a member of Sales & Marketing Executives (SME) Honolulu and the American Marketing Association (AMA) Hawai‘i. He also volunteers serves on various boards including the American Heart Association Young Leaders Council, Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival Epicurean Leaders Board and The Hawai‘i Restaurant Association Board of Directors.