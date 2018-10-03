‘Solve for Tomorrow Contest’ Seeking Hawai‘i Entries

Last year, Kalani High School in Honolulu was named state winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for their work developing a thermodynamic, low cost and eco-friendly cooling system that can be implemented in schools. Other Hawai‘i schools can enter the 2018-2019 contest for a chance to win part of the $2 million prize.

Samsung kicked off the 9th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges 6th through 12th grade U.S. public school teachers to submit ideas for how their students can use STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to solve problems in their communities. For the competition, Samsung is collaborating with DonorsChoose.org, the nation’s largest fundraising site for public school teachers, to provide funding directly to the first 3,500 teachers that apply today through Oct. 30, 2018.

“Over the years, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided a glimpse into the issues facing local communities across the country,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “We’ve seen how some of the nation’s youngest citizens can rally their communities and ignite meaningful, lasting change through the real-world application of STEM subjects. By partnering with DonorsChoose.org, Samsung is providing a material impact to thousands of classrooms across the country, empowering teachers, engaging communities and changing children’s lives.

When teachers enter the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, they will also be able to create a fundraising project on DonorsChoose.org, which they can use to engage citizen donors to contribute necessary supplies for their STEM-focused Solve for Tomorrow project. For the first 3,500 teachers who enter, Samsung will match 50% of their funding amount, up to $200 per teacher.

Samsung will also continue to award thousands of dollars to schools that progress through the contest. From the pool of applicants, 250 state finalists will be awarded a Samsung tablet for their classroom. From there, each teacher can submit a lesson plan for the STEM project they proposed, and 50 state winners will advance and receive $20,000 in technology and supplies, as well as a video kit to help showcase their project. Samsung will then announce the 10 national finalists, who will be rewarded $50,000 in technology and supplies along with a trip to the final event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. Finally, Samsung will announce the three national grand prize winners, who will receive $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies, as well as one Community Choice winner, elected by the general public, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.

Since its inception in 2009, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest has provided more than $23 million in technology to more than 1,700 public schools in the United States. To enter the contest, and for contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve.

*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value