Rep. Gabbard Leads Partnership Between Hawai‘i & Goa, India

When Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard visited India, she stopped in Goa and started the process to form a special partnership between Goa and Hawai‘i. Rep. Gabbard congratulated the formal signing ceremony on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, for this historic sister-state agreement between Hawai‘i and Goa. The sister-state partnership will strengthen relations between our two cities and nations through the promotion of trade, tourism, and information technology, and the exchange of best practices in health and wellness, agriculture, and education. It will also include cultural programs and partnerships between public and private sector organizations and universities in both Hawai‘i and Goa. This will be Hawai‘i’s first sister-state relationship with any jurisdiction in India.

Gov. David Ige was joined by Gurudas Pilarnekar, Director of Art and Culture, Goa State Government, and other local leaders at the Washington Place on O’ahu to sign this agreement into law. The delegation from Goa will be conducting multiple visits and engagements throughout our state in various sectors like education, security, culture, agriculture, and more.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said: “When visiting Goa, India, I was immediately struck by the many similarities between our two states—the warmth and openness of the people, the diversity of culture and traditions to include a strong Portuguese influence, the strong agriculture industries, a tourism-based economy, and much more. Today, after many years of hard work and dedication by the many stakeholders involved, I’m proud to see this historic sister-state partnership has finally come to fruition. This agreement will lay the groundwork to foster deeper ties between our people and our nations, inviting investment into our local economy, and creating boundless opportunities for mutual cultural, economic, political, and educational cooperation.”

“The U.S.-India partnership is an important one, and the Hawai‘i-Goa relationship will help strengthen this bond,” said Gov. David Ige. “We welcome people from Goa to invest in Hawai‘i’s economy, and share their traditional and cultural values with us.”

Dr. Raj Kumar, President of Indian-America Friendship Council (Hawai‘i chapter) and Gandhi International Institute for Peace, stated: “This historic agreement represents a mutual commitment to begin a fruitful relationship that will promote the economic, educational and cultural development of two great states. This affiliation will unite the people of Goa and Hawai‘i.”

“Our new sister-state relationship allows Hawai‘i to advance business, academic and cultural areas, and engage with the world to increase economic opportunities for Hawai‘i,” said Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism Director, Luis P. Salaveria.

State Sen. Brian Taniguchi noted that: “India is not only the world’s largest democracy, but it also has one of the fastest growing economies. Educational and intellectual exchanges between our schools and institutions of higher learning can greatly benefit from this relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

State Rep. Ken Ito added: “I look forward to Hawai‘i developing more business and cultural linkages with Goa, India, for the benefit of both. India’s rich heritage fits well in the fabric of Hawai‘i’s rich mix of cultures.”

“Hawai‘i’s sister-state relationship with Goa, India, serves to facilitate greater foreign investment between the two states and increased opportunities for mutual economic, educational, tourism and cultural exchanges,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i president & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara. “We look forward to exploring the possibilities of this new collaborative agreement.”