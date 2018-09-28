Hawai‘i & Goa, India Sign Agreement to Enter Into Sister-State Relationship

The State of Hawai‘i and Goa, India, signed an agreement to enter into a sister-state relationship on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

Gov. David Y. Ige, signed a historic agreement with delegates from Goa, a state in India, which is Hawai‘i’s first sister-state relationship with a jurisdiction in India. The Director of Art and Culture, Gurudas Pilarnekar, signed on behalf of the Goa state government.

The signing ceremony took place at Washington Place.

The agreement will promote trade, tourism, information technology; and exchange of health and wellness, agriculture, culinary art, education and cultural programs between private sector organizations and universities of both states.

“The U.S.-India partnership is an important one, and the Hawai‘i-Goa relationship will help strengthen this bond,” said Gov. Ige. “We welcome people from Goa to invest in Hawai‘i’s economy, and share their traditional and cultural values with us.”

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and political leaders of Goa during her visit to India in December 2014. Congresswoman Gabbard said, “I shared my vision with the Goa representatives to establish a sister-state relationship between Goa and Hawai‘i. I am overjoyed that this relationship is coming to fruition for both Hawai‘i and Goa are exemplary places of peace and tranquility.”

Dr. Raj Kumar, President of Indian-America Friendship Council (Hawai‘i chapter) and Gandhi International Institute for Peace, State Sen. Brian Taniguchi and State Rep. Ken Ito were also instrumental in passing legislation for this relationship.

Dr. Kumar stated, “This historic agreement represents a mutual commitment to begin a fruitful relationship that will promote the economic, educational and cultural development of two great states. This affiliation will unite the people of Goa and Hawai‘i.”

“Our new sister-state relationship allows Hawai‘i to advance business, academic and cultural areas, and engage with the world to increase economic opportunities for Hawai‘i,” said DBEDT Director Luis P. Salaveria

Sen. Taniguchi noted that, “India is not only the world’s largest democracy, but it also has one of the fastest growing economies. Educational and intellectual exchanges between our schools and institutions of higher learning can greatly benefit from this relationship.”

Rep. Ito added, “I look forward to Hawai‘i developing more business and cultural linkages with Goa, India, for the benefit of both. India’s rich heritage fits well in the fabric of Hawai‘i’s rich mix of cultures.”

“Hawai‘i’s sister-state relationship with Goa, India, serves to facilitate greater foreign investment between the two states and increased opportunities for mutual economic, educational, tourism and cultural exchanges,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i president & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara. “We look forward to exploring the possibilities of this new collaborative agreement.”

About Goa, India: