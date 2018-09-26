Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Donates $25,500 to Pu‘uhonua o Puna

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters will present a check for $25,500 on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, to Pu‘uhonua o Puna, a community-driven and -funded organization providing relief for those affected by this year’s devastating volcanic eruption, through its Big Island Relief Project.

This past May and June, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters offered 15-minute introductory flights over Hilo as part of their philanthropic commitment and relief efforts to support the afflicted residents of Leilani Estates and Lower Puna of the Big Island.

All proceeds from those flights, plus a pledge of $5,000, was donated by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters to the charitable organization. The funds raised were in addition to the $5,000 worth of Target gift cards also donated by the helicopter company to the foundation.

In a continued effort to support its community. Blue Hawaiian Helicopters aligned with Pu‘uhonua o Puna as the donation recipient. Pu‘uhonua o Puna, was founded as a place of refuge and comfort for those displaced by the May 2018 lava eruptions, to assist the distressed communities, offering not only helpful information but also hot meals, non-perishable food items, clothing and bedding. All funds collected by Pu‘uhonua o Puna will go directly to those gravely impacted by the eruptions.

Attending Thursday’s check presentation at Blue Hawaiian Helicopters – Hilo Base at Hilo International Airport beginning at 9 a.m. will be Gregg Lundberg, president and CEO of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters; Lei Valencia-Wlosinski, Hilo Base manager of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters; and Ikaika Marzo of Pu‘uhonua o Puna.