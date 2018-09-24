Mauna Loa Mac Nut Recall Information

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation is voluntarily recalling all of its products produced at their Kea‘au facility between Sept. 6 and 21, 2018 due to a potential contamination of Escherichia coli (E. coli). The recall was initiated due to E.coli being detected in the well water and distribution system that supplies the firm’s operations. No illnesses related to the water have been reported to the state.

Mauna Loa is voluntarily recalling their products out of an abundance of caution under the advisement of the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH).

E. coli bacteria can exist in tropical, sub-tropical and temperate soil and may persist in soil for a number of years. E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

On Sept. 21, 2018 DOH notified Mauna Loa that a water sample in their distribution system was positive for E. coli. It was thought that a possible reason for contamination was the result of a disinfection system malfunction. Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation took immediate action to notify employees and the public within 24 hours of receiving notification from DOH of the possibility of contamination. It was advised that the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Water System consumers and employees NOT drink/consume the water while investigations continued.

Subsequent test samples remained positive for E.coli and the State DOH has advised Mauna Loa to recall its products as an additional safety measure. The firm has been closed since Sept. 21, 2018, and will remain closed until the water clears State DOH drinking water standards. The DOH has been in constant communication with Mauna Loa regarding the issue to ensure all safety standards are being met.

The products, produced between Sept. 6 and 21, 2018, and listed below are being recalled due to possible contamination with E. coli.

Product Recall Information:

Product UPC Lot# Size Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04003-6 NOCNCTK, NOHCCTK, NONECTK 4.5 oz. Roasted Salted Can Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04016-6 NOCACTK, NOCOCTK, NOHNCTK, NOCRCTK 27 oz. Roasted Salted 6 Pack Cans Box Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04031-9 NOCACTK, NOCHCTK, NOCOCTK, NOCRCTK, NOCSCTK, NOCTCTK, NOCCCTK, NOCNCTK .5 oz. Roasted Salted Pouch Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04122-4 NOHCCTK 13.5 oz. Roasted Salted 3 Pack Cans Box Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04170-5 NOCCCTK, NOCHCTK, NOCNCTK 1.15 oz. Roasted Salted Pouch Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04200-9 NOCHCTK, NONECTK 10 oz. Roasted Salted Bag Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04201-6 NONECTK, NONSCTK 10 oz. Roasted Salted Bag Mauna Loa Honey Roasted Macadamias 0-72992-04205-4 NOCACTK, NOHCCTK, NONSCTK 10 oz. Honey Roasted Bag Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04210-8 NOCNCTK 10 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Bag Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04350-1 NOCRCTK 10 oz. Dark Chocolate Bag Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-04355-6 NOCRCTK 10 oz. Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Mauna Loa Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05320-3 NOCOCTK, NONECTK, NONSCTK 4.5 oz. Honey Roasted Can Mauna Loa Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05321-0 NOCSCTK, NOCOCTK, NOCTCTK 27 oz. Honey Roasted 6 Pack Cans Box Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05322-7 NOCCCTK 4.5 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Can Mauna Loa Maui Onion Garlic Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05327-2 NOCACTK, NOCHCTK, NOCOCTK, NOCRCTK, NOHCCTK, NOHNCTK .5 oz. Maui Onion Garlic Pouch Mauna Loa Honey Roasted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05361-6 NONECTK, NONLCTK, NONSCTK 1.15 oz. Honey Roasted Pouch Mauna Loa Chocolate Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-05463-7 NONECTK, NONSCTK .6 oz. Milk Chocolate Pouch Mauna Loa Shortbread Cookies 0-72992-05766-9 NOCACTK, NOCNCTK, NOCSCTK, NONRCTK, NONSCTK 10 oz. Chocolate Dipped Mac Nut Shortbread Cookie Box Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-06122-2 NOCHCTK 13.5 oz. Assorted 3 Pack Cans Box Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-06126-0 NOCSCTK, NOCTCTK 29 oz. Assorted 3 Pack Cans Box Mauna Loa Roasted Salted Macadamia Nuts 0-72992-34156-0 NOCHCTK 25 oz. Roasted Salted Bag

The above products were packaged in Kea‘au, Hawai‘i and sold only in retail stores in Hawai‘i. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard the products immediately or attempt to return them to the store where purchased.

Mauna Loa is committed to the highest industry standards and is working diligently to determine the cause of the contamination. The facility has multiple safeguards in place to ensure safety and quality and is reviewing its process thoroughly to avoid any future contamination issues. Mauna Loa utilizes the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) management system as one of the ways it addresses food safety. It is also fully compliant with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act).

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

If you have any questions, call (844) 344-5444, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HST. This is a toll-free number.