Report Broken Streetlights to Ensure Safe Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is coming soon and the county wants to ensure the safety of trick-o-treaters as well as the traveling public by making sure streetlights are functioning properly island-wide. Streetlights provide adequate lighting to prevent accidents and to illuminate the roadway, sidewalk and shoulders for safe pedestrian and motorist use.

The Traffic Division of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works manages over 10,165 street lights and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying and reporting any broken streetlights in their neighborhood area.

If a street light in your neighborhood is lit all day or is not lit at night, call the Traffic Division, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at (808) 961-8341 with the following information:

The street light pole number. It is easily spotted from a car. It is a large silver number located six to seven feet up on the street light pole.

If you know the street or highway name and a well-known landmark, this is also helpful.

If a street light is out or stays on all day, please let us know.

Bulbs can burn out, and the light will not activate at dusk;

The sensor can malfunction, and the light can remain on all day.

The average timeline from reporting a malfunctioning street light to its repair is between three and seven days. The Department of Public Works thanks the community for their assistance and partnership in ensuring a safe holiday season.