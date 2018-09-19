Three Charged With Attempted Murder of Hotel Security Guard

Charges have been filed against three people in the assault of a Kona hotel security guard.

On Sept. 17, 2018, at approximately 12:25 a.m., a hotel security guard responding to a loud noise complaint made contact with the occupants of a black SUV in the hotel’s parking lot.

The four occupants of the vehicle were engaged in a verbal confrontation that escalated into as assault of the guard.

Three of the occupants of the vehicle physically assaulted the guard, who was seated in the hotel’s security golf cart, pulling him from the vehicle onto the parking lot driveway. The three suspects allegedly alternated punching and kicking him—even after it appeared he was unconscious.

Kona patrol officers responding to the scene located and arrested the four individuals, identified as Wesley Samoa, Lama Lauvao, Natisha Tautalatasi and Mahealani Kanehailua.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was medevaced to Queen Medical Center in critical condition.

On, Sept. 18, Samoa, Lauvao and Tautalatasi were charged with (Attempted) Murder-2 and bail was set at $250,000 each.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.