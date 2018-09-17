Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: August 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Coast Community Police responded to one burglary, three thefts, one vehicle theft, four criminal property damages and two drug related incidents in August 2018.

There were no vehicle break-ins, sexual assaults or robberies (taking property of another with the intent to permanently deprive the person of that property, by means of force or fear) reported in this time frame.

The complete list of locations and incident details are as follows:

1 BURGLARY

At a residence on Hawai‘i Belt Road in Pa‘auilo, unknown suspects broke into a mobile home and removed a smartphone and construction tools.