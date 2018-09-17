Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: August 2018

Hāmākua Coast Crime Report: August 2018September 17, 2018, 10:43 AM HST (Updated September 17, 2018, 10:43 AM)
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Coast Community Police responded to one burglary, three thefts, one vehicle theft, four criminal property damages and two drug related incidents in August 2018.
There were no vehicle break-ins, sexual assaults or robberies (taking property of another with the intent to permanently deprive the person of that property, by means of force or fear) reported in this time frame.
The complete list of locations and incident details are as follows:
1 BURGLARY
At a residence on Hawai‘i Belt Road in Pa‘auilo, unknown suspects broke into a mobile home and removed a smartphone and construction tools.
3 THEFTS
- While driving on Hawai‘i Belt Road in Ninole, the victim’s wallet and a battery charger was taken by her boyfriend without permission.
- At residence on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road in Pa‘auilo, unknown suspects cut the lock off of a tool box and removed a saw without permission.
- At an area on Hauola Road in Pa‘auilo, unknown suspects removed rebar from a fenced area.
1 VEHICLE THEFT
On Old Mamalahoa Highway in Ninole, the victim’s dark green Toyota pickup truck was stolen from the roadway where it was parked and unattended about 80 feet from the residence.
- While driving on Hawai‘i Belt Road in Ninole, after being in a domestic dispute, F-34 reported that her estranged boyfriend M-30 pulled the steering wheel of her vehicle causing her to lose control of the vehicle sideswiping a railing causing damages to the front bumper and windshield. Several cases were initiated with the master report being a domestic abuse investigation and a theft investigation.
- At a residence on Opuhe Road in Honoka‘a, an unknown suspect scratched the right side door, fender and trunk of a blue Mitsubishi sedan.
- At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, an unknown suspect cracked a single glass pane to the business.
- At a residence on Pikake Street in Honoka‘a, M-14 stabbed and slashed a punching bag causing damage.
2 DRUG INCIDENTS
- At a business on Mamane Street in Honoka‘a, a clear plastic bag containing a glass pipe with residue was found on the ground.
- At a business on Plumeria Street in Honoka‘a, a pill container with marijuana was turned over to officers.
1 ASSAULT
If you see suspicious persons and or activity, don’t hesitate to report it to the police.
Hāmākua Station
45-3400 Mamane St.
Honoka’a, HI
(808) 775-7533
Laupahoehoe Station
36-2283 Old Māmalahoa Highway
Laupahoehoe, HI
(808) 962-2120
Crime Stoppers
(808) 961-8300
Police Non-Emergency
(808) 935-3311
CALL 9-1-1 FOR EMERGENCIES