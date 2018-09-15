Statewide Traffic Fatalities Reach 79

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reported that 79 people have been killed in traffic-related fatalities statewide so far in 2018.

At the same time last year there were 72 fatalities. Fewer motor vehicle occupants and bicyclists have been killed this year; however, the number of pedestrian fatalities has risen to 25 which is 84% higher than last year at this time.

HDOT will be displaying the current fatality statistic on digital message boards around O‘ahu on Fridays as a reminder to people heading into the weekend to drive safely and soberly.

“We are glad people are taking storm preparedness seriously,” said HDOT Director Jade Butay. “We also want people to take driving and pedestrian safety seriously. When someone drives under the influence or distracted, that is no accident—it is a choice. One bad decision behind the wheel can impact a family for life.”

“We ask people to remind their friends and family, especially younger drivers, about safe driving,”saidHDOT Highways Division Deputy Director Ed Sniffen. “Speak up if you think someone shouldn’t get behind the wheel or if you are in a car and the driver starts to text. Pedestrians need to stay alert and shouldn’t assume cars will stop for them.”

HDOT is reminding all of Hawai‘i’s roadway users to follow the laws and pay attention to stop the tragic and preventable deaths on the roadways.

HDOT is continuing its pedestrian safety messaging through Walk Wise Hawai‘i to help educate the public.

Walk Wise Hawai‘i pedestrian safety tips are available in 12 languages including English, Hawaiian, Samoan, Chuukese, Marshallese, Cantonese, Mandarin, Ilocano, Tagalog, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Brochures containing pedestrian safety steps are distributed at community events throughout the state. An online version of the multi-language brochure can be downloaded by clicking here.

The English version can be downloaded here.

Jan. 1–Sept. 13, 2018

Motor Vehicle Occupants Pedestrians M/C, Moped, Scooter Operators Bicyclists ATV Operators TOTAL C&C of Honolulu 14 17 9 – m/c’s 4 – moped 1 – scooter Total – 14* 0 0 45 Hawaii County 12 4 4 – m/c’s 0 – moped 0-scooters Total – 4 1 0 21 Maui County 5 3 3 – m/c’s 1 – mopeds 0 – scooters Total -4 0 0 12 Kauai County 0 1 0 – m/c’s 0 – mopeds 0 – scooters Total -00 0 0 1 TOTAL 31 25 22* 1 0 79

*= 1 Electric/motorized bicycle

Jan. 1–Sept. 13, 2017