Nui Italian Opens at Hilton Waikoloa Village

Nui Italian, a new restaurant at Hilton Waikoloa Village. VC: Hilton Waikoloa Village

Nui Italian, a new restaurant at Hilton Waikoloa Village, opened to the public on Sept. 13, 2018. The new restaurant brings the robust flavors of Italy to Hilton Waikoloa Village.

At the helm is Chef Gino Cipriano, who crafts Italian favorites from the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Hailing from Sicily, Cipriano brings his Italian roots to this new restaurant. Chef Cipriano spent the start of his career exploring the nuances of Italian cuisine, serving in resorts from Venice and Florence to Taormina and Rome. He continued his career in both Paris and the U.S. at notable resort restaurants in Miami and San Francisco.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Nui Italian features a spacious open-air dining area, an open wood-flame pizza oven, an indoor lounge and a light and airy garden area.

The restaurant features chef-inspired pizzas, pastas and signature entrees served in both in single and family-style portions.

Chef-inspired pizzas include roasted chicken and mushroom, classic margarita with buffalo mozzarella and spicy Italian sausage with tomatoes.

Entrees include fettuccine alfredo, shrimp scampi, fresh catch from the island waters, and grilled ribeye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bar features cocktails that are light and refreshing using local craft spirits and Hawaiian tropical fruits. House red and white wine will be available in carafes by the half and full liter, while a full list of wines by the glass and bottle highlight guest favorites and Italian selections.

For diners visiting the resort, valet parking will be complimentary when having dinner at Nui Italian.

The restaurant also features a convenient grab-and-go area, where visitors can pick up freshly baked pizzas, side salads and an assortment of gift items.

Hilton Waikoloa Village is located at 69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive.

For more information about Nui Italian, go online or call (808) 886-1234.