Hawaiian Airlines to Fly Nonstop to Boston Starting in April

Hawaiian Airlines is coming to Massachusetts in time for Patriots’ Day. Soon, New Englanders will be able to experience the airline’s award-winning Hawaiian hospitality and complimentary island-inspired cuisine—a 36,000-foot taste of the warm, rich culture of aloha and ‘ono (delicious) food that reflects the fascinating history of a vibrantly diverse place.

“There is nowhere on Earth like Hawai‘i, and we are bringing our islands closer than ever to Boston with nonstop service,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “Hawaiian is a unique airline because we have represented Hawai‘i for nearly a century while flying people to, from and between the Hawaiian Islands. Each one of our routes starts or ends in the Aloha State. We look forward to sharing our warm hospitality with our New England guests whose vacation starts the minute they check in and step onto our plane.”

Hawaiian Airlines will begin its five-day-a-week service to Boston Logan International (BOS) on April 4, 2-19, more than a week before Patriots’ Day on April 15—and timed to offer winter-weary New Englanders a vacation of wonder and fun where they can experience all the best that Hawai‘i has to offer: a rainbow of tropical outdoor activities from water sports to hiking for all abilities, some of the world’s best beaches, and the warm aloha from those who call the islands home.

Boston is the largest U.S. market without nonstop service to Hawai‘i with nearly 500 people flying

between eastern New England and the islands on any given day. Boston’s world-class educational and medical facilities are among the many attractions drawing Hawai‘i travelers to the Bay State. This new route adds to Hawaiian Airlines’ global network. The market between BOS and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International (HNL) airports last year generated about $76 million in ticket sales.

“It’s important for our residents and visitors to have direct access to strategic destinations, and I thank

Hawaiian Airlines, as our hometown carrier, for making it easier to connect with Boston and the

Northeast,” said Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige.

To celebrate the only nonstop service connecting Boston and Hawai‘i, Hawaiian is offering special roundtrip fares of $617 in the main cabin and $1,776 in first class, featuring luxurious lie-flat leather seats. (Tickets must be purchased by Sunday and are good for travel from April 4-30. Blackout dates for travel to Hawai‘i are April 12 to 14, and to Boston from April 19 to 21).

“The commonwealth is excited to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Logan Airport, providing a new

connection between our states,” said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. “This route will provide travelers from Hawai‘i direct access to all that the commonwealth has to offer, including our nation-leading innovation economy, while also making travel for New England residents to Hawai‘i easier.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In commemoration of the city of Boston’s deep history and Hawaiian Airlines’ 90th year of operation

starting on Nov. 11, the flight to Boston will be numbered Flight HA90. Starting with the inaugural flight

on April 4, HA90 will depart HNL every day but Tuesday and Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and arrive at BOS the following morning at 6 a.m.

Flight HA91 will depart BOS every day but Wednesday and Thursday at 8:55 a.m., except for Friday flights, which will depart at 8 a.m. The flights will arrive in Hawai‘i the same day at 2:35 p.m. and the Friday flight will arrive at 1:40 p.m. Both HNL arrival times offer guests ample time to settle into their accommodations and unwind with a Hawaiian sunset, or connect to the Island of Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i o Maui via the airline’s convenient schedule of some 170 daily interisland jet flights.

“Hawaiian Airlines has been an important partner in making a Hawaiian vacation accessible to people

from all over the world. The greater Boston market currently brings some 60,000 visitors to the island each year, who will now be able to fly nonstop to Hawai’i aboard an airline that exemplifies our gracious local hospitality,” said Hawai‘i Tourism Authority President George Szigeti.

“Honolulu will be Logan’s 76th nonstop domestic destination, and with New Englanders coming off a long winter this flight’s start date is worth the wait,” said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. “Providing more options for passengers is our goal, and I expect passengers will love the Hawaiian Airlines traveling experience with all the airline has to offer.”

At 5,095 miles, Hawaiian’s BOS-HNL route becomes the longest regularly scheduled domestic route in U.S. history. New Englanders traveling from the East Coast to Hawai‘i’s shores will enjoy the roominess and superior comfort of Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 widebody aircraft. Incorporating flowing curves

evocative of the winds and the ocean, Hawaiian’s spacious first class cabin features 18 lie-flat leather seats that transform into 180-degree beds at a roomy 20.5 inches wide and 76 inches long. Aligned in a 2-2-2 configuration, the seats are ideally tailored to leisure guests such as couples, families and honeymooners, while offering functionality to the business traveler.

Hawaiian also recently expanded to 68 from 40 the number of Extra Comfort main cabin seats, which offer a generous 36-inch pitch for extra leg room, and priority boarding. Guests can upgrade to Extra Comfort seats for $145 each way.

Hawaiian’s Executive Chef Lee Anne Wong, owner of Honolulu’s Koko Head Café, will collaborate with

Hawai‘i’s top chefs to delight guests with two meals served in each direction.

Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com.