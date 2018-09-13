Gov. Ige in San Francisco for Climate Summit

Gov. David Ige is in San Francisco for the Global Climate Action Summit, where he is joining leaders from around the world in conducting and participating in climate action panels, workshops, tours, exhibits and other special events.

Gov. Ige is joining California Gov. Jerry Brown, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy and other dignitaries for a series of discussions and press events on climate action, including efforts to reduce emissions.

Gov. Ige is among the distinguished lineup of featured speakers, which also includes former Vice President Al Gore, House Democratic Leader Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, Executive Director, United Nations Environment program Erik Solheim, Vice-Chair/Conservation International and actor Harrison Ford, Primatologist Jane Goodall and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

The governor joins the summit in progress since he decided to postpone his trip and remain in Hawai‘i during Tropical Storm Olivia.

While in San Francisco, the governor is participating in additional climate events and is scheduled to take part in Sunday’s arrival ceremony for Hikianalia, the sister canoe to the Hōkūleʻa.

The governor is traveling with one staff member.

Lt. Gov. Doug Chin will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawai‘i on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.