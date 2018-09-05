Pohoiki & MacKenzie to Reopen

Many Puna residents have missed going to some of their favorite beaches and parks since the Kīlauea eruption and lava flows simply overtook some of the beaches and/or cut off access to those beaches and parks.

According to Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, the County of Hawai‘i is planning on opening Pohoiki (Isaac Hale Beach Park) and MacKenzie State Park.

Rep. San Buenaventura posted the following on Facebook:

Although I was not mentioned, I was present at tonight’s meeting. Mo [Maurice] Messina of County Parks told me at that meeting that Mayor has requested that Parks open Pohoiki as soon as possible.

Today [Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018], I also contacted DLNR who told me that as soon as they reinstall signs taken down and repair the composting toilets, MacKenzie Park will be officially reopened. Hopefully that will occur before the weekend.