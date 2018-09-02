September 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Labor Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Labor Day: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Looking Ahead

A low level trough moving through the island chain today will bring an increase in windward showers mainly over the windward sections of Kauai and Oahu, while Hawaii and Maui counties will remain mostly dry. Lighter winds will spread westward across the state today as the trough axis passes through the region. Expect increasing chances for showers spreading east to west across the state from Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Hurricane Norman, remains roughly 1800 miles east of the state, will continue to move closer to the islands through the middle of the week. It remains too soon to determine any local impact that Norman may have on Hawaiian weather.

