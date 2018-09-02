Activity Resurges at Fissure 8 Cone

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., that yesterday afternoon and early evening, spattering was observed in the Fissure 8 cone.

It is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days, weeks or even months later.

At this time, the following access policies and restrictions are in effect:

Access to the entire lava flow field (i.e., the fissures, etc.) and a 50-yard perimeter are restricted. The flow field is extremely dangerous and remains off limits. Be aware that the community needs to respect the private property rights of the residents in the lava zone and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Highway 132 checkpoint between Nanawale and Lava Tree State Park remains closed to the public, with access only to residents, officials and authorized personnel with placards.

Properties not destroyed, but isolated by lava on E. Pohoiki Road, Malama Ki Place, Halekamahina Road, and E. Pāhoa-Kapoho Road are accessible to residents with Hawai‘i County Civil Defense authorization only.

Leilani Estates access is limited to residents, officials and authorized personnel with placards. Property on and east of Pomaikai Street is in the mandatory evacuation area. For access to this area, residents must make an appointment with Hawai‘i County Civil Defense for an escort. Placards are available Monday through Friday at the Civil Defense office in Hilo, located at 920 Ululani St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The USGS HVO and Hawai‘i County Civil Defense will continue to monitor this eruption activity.