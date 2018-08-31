Intersection Closure This Weekend

A continuous 24-hour road closure will begin on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 6 a.m. and continue through Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 6 p.m., weather conditions permitting. A portion of Iwalani Street, to include both lanes, from the Iwalani/Kawailani Streets intersection heading approximately 400 feet in the direction of Puainako Street will be closed.

This closure is a part of the Kawailani Street Improvement Project and is necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public. Jas W. Glover, Ltd. will be conducting grading and paving work.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this period. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works and Jas W. Glover, Ltd. apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, call David Sato, Jas W. Glover Ltd. at (808) 469-1909.