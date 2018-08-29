Nui Italian to Open at Hilton Waikoloa Village

The robust flavors of Italy are coming to Hawai‘i Island’s Kohala Coast at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

Nui Italian, the resort’s newest restaurant, is set to open Sept. 13, 2018.

At Nui Italian, diners will be treated to an authentic, family-friendly experience. This all-new restaurant will feature a spacious open-air dining area, with the pizza oven serving as a focal point with its decoratively-tiled, open wood-flame oven where kiawe wood-fired pizzas will be hand-crafted in full view of guests. In addition, families will be invited to great food and company in the indoor lounge, or to enjoy their meal in the light and airy garden area.

At the helm will be Chef Gino Cipriano, who will craft Italian favorites from the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Hailing from Sicily, Cipriano brings his Italian roots to this new restaurant. Chef Cipriano spent the start of his career exploring the nuances of Italian cuisine, serving in resorts from Venice and Florence to Taormina and Rome. He continued his career in both Paris and the U.S. at notable resort restaurants in Miami and San Francisco.

Nui Italian will feature chef-inspired pizzas including roasted chicken and mushroom, classic margarita with buffalo mozzarella, and spicy Italian sausage with tomatoes. In addition to fresh pizzas, salads and pastas, signature entrees will be served in both single and family style portions. Highlights will include fettuccine alfredo, shrimp scampi, fresh catch from the island waters and grilled ribeye.

The bar will feature cocktails that are light and refreshing using local craft spirits and Hawaiian tropical fruits. House red and white wine will be available in carafes by the half and full liter, while a full list of wines by the glass and bottle highlight guest favorites and Italian selections.

For diners visiting the resort, valet parking will be complimentary when having dinner at Nui Italian. The restaurant will feature a convenient “grab and go” area where visitors can pick up freshly-baked pizzas, side salads and an assortment of gift items. Those staying at the resort will be able to order from their room, pick up chef Gino’s Italian creations from the “grab-and-go” area, and watch their favorite in-room family movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about Nui Italian, visit www.hiltonwaikoloavillage.com/nui or call (808) 886-1234.