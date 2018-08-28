Pāhoa Emergency Evacuation Shelter Closing

After more than three months as serving as a “safe zone” for residents who had nothing, the Pāhoa Emergency Evacuation Shelter is closing.

In a letter obtained by Big Island Now, the Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation stated the following:

To all Pāhoa Regional Recreational Facility Shelter Residents,

On Sept. 17, 2018, at 12 p.m., the Pāhoa Regional Recreational Facility temporary evacuation shelter will cease operations. The shelter has been in operation since May 3, 2018, and numerous county, state and federal partners have assisted numerous displaced Puna residents with transitioning back to their homes or other housing solutions.

If you require assistance with this transition, please contact the Disaster Recovery Center located at the Pāhoa Community Center.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation, as we all transition toward better days and a better life for all of Puna.

Aloha,

Department of Parks and Recreation