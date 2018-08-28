HPD Searching for Suspects in Multiple Puna Burglaries

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in multiple burglaries of a Kapoho business in the Puna District.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of these suspects to call Officer Bryson Pilor at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.