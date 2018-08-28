AD
HPD Searching for Suspects in Multiple Puna Burglaries

By Big Island Now
August 28, 2018, 11:44 AM HST (Updated August 28, 2018, 11:44 AM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in multiple burglaries of a Kapoho business in the Puna District.

Surveillance Image

The two suspects were captured on surveillance.

Surveillance Image

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of these suspects to call Officer Bryson Pilor at the Pāhoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

