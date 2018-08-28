AD
Flood Advisory Extended

By Big Island Now
August 28, 2018, 6:27 PM HST (Updated August 28, 2018, 6:28 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 9:15 p.m.

At 6:05 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waikoloa Village. Rain was falling at a rate of half an inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipi‘o Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Haw‘i, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

  • Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Kaua‘i until late tonight.

