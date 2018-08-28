Flood Advisory Extended

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 9:15 p.m.

At 6:05 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waikoloa Village. Rain was falling at a rate of half an inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipi‘o Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Haw‘i, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Kaua‘i until late tonight.