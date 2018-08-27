Zumbathon Benefit for West Hawai‘i Child and Family Service

Zumba instructors from around Hawai‘i Island are kicking off an ’80s-style dance party at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Presented by Dance 4 Action—local Zumba instructors Ronnie Claveran, Alex Mitchell, Renee Morinaka and Rod Watai—the Totally ’80s Zumbathon Charity Event Fundraiser supports West Hawai‘i Child & Family Service (WHC&FS) and helps promote domestic violence awareness.

Tickets are $15 with net proceeds going to WHC&FS.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information go online. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Individuals or businesses interested in donating to the prize giveaway may email Dance4Action@gmail.com.

“Through our two previous fundraisers, we were able to donate more than $7,500 to West Hawai‘i Child & Family Service,” said the Dance for Action ladies. “Our goal is to let those who feel alone know that the community supports them. We also want to thank Kailua-Kona’s OfficeMax store [Makalapua Boulevard, Kona Commons Shopping Center] for being one of our first sponsors.”

Last year, more than 150 people partied for a cause and they’re expecting even more this year.

DJ EzE (Eric Ching) returns to keep the dance fitness party rocking with his spectacular sounds and lights. Guests can dress ’80s-style, wear comfortable fitness clothing, and bring water and a towel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each ticket includes prize giveaways, including Zumba items, gift certificates from local artists, restaurants, boutiques and retailers.

Domestic Abuse Shelters are temporary shelters offering women and children up to 90 days of a safe haven when fleeing from domestic violence. The shelter offers basic needs (food, clothing, etc.), counseling support and services for children. During this temporary stay, they learn dynamics of domestic violence and how to develop a safety plan.

Hale Halawai is located at 75-5760 Ali‘i Drive.