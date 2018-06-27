Research on Impacts of Lava Ocean Entry Underway

A small team of University of Hawai‘i and U.S. Geological Survey scientists began researching the impacts of the lava flow ocean entry in Kapoho, June 27, 2018.

The expedition was a two-hour trip each way from Hilo, taking water samples, sonar imaging and surveying the area.

This was the first trip by UHH and USGS in a series to explore the lava ocean entry since the eruption began on May 3. The team left Hilo just before 7 a.m.

The research activities today included using sonar attached to the boat to see the how the underwater landscape has changed from the lava flow.

In addition to the sonar imagery, water quality testing was also conducted.

Marine Technician Leilani Abaya is leading the UH team.

“We will be checking out the temperatures of the water, the salinity, dissolved oxygen and then we are also going to filter for chlorophyll A,” explained Abaya before the expedition. “We are going to try to get the water processed for nutrients, just to see how the chemistry of the water has changed, so that is our main objective today.”

She said they will process everything on the boat and get it ready to submit to the Analytical Laboratory in the Marine Science Department at UHH.

During a live video update around 11 a.m., Abaya said, “There was definitely a change in the color in the ocean. It went from this ocean blue to kind of a brown color. The ocean water was 105ºF degrees.

“We’ve seen dead fish so far.”

“It’s really hot,” she added. “The air is hot; the water is hot.”

The team looked to see if there is a difference between ocean water inside the area of the plume and entry verses the ocean water outside the plume—to see what the impacts are.

“We should know more information in a few weeks,” stated Abaya.

During the news media briefing on Monday June 25, 2018, GIS Specialist Michael Zoeller said Fissure 8 is still feeding a channelized lava flow that travels just over 8 miles to the ocean.

The flow is moving southward at a slower rate—50 meters per day. Last week, it was moving over 200 meters a day but has slowed down.

Zoeller said the flow front is just over 0.62 miles from Ahalanui Warm Ponds.

Lava is currently entering the sea on the southern side of the entry area, primarily through the open channel, but also along a 0.6-mile-wide area.

The USGS morning overflight revealed that the northern margin of the flow field at the coast is oozing fresh lava at several points in the area of Kapoho Beach Lots.

The dynamics of the ocean entry does change day to day and the number of entries changes frequently as well.

UH at Mānoa Department of Oceanography Professor Emeritus Frank Sansone, who is not on this current research team, but researched the impacts of the Kalapana flow, helped explain the magnitude of the loss of Kapoho Bay and Wai Ope Tidepools.

“The shallow tidepools that harbored such a wonderful array of unique organisms along Kapoho Bay will be gone for a long time,” Sansone said. “Indeed, the fundamental reason the tidepools existed was because the lava flows that created the area were much older than the adjoining areas: the lava flows forming the Kapoho Bay shoreline are estimated to be 350 to 500 years old. In contrast, the bare ʻaʻā flows immediately north of the Bay date from 1960, and the vegetated flows are 250 to 350 years old.”

He said this is important, because in general, the older the terrain, the lower its surface is, and new lava flows tend to preferentially fill in the lowest areas. In that sense, Kopoho Bay was at great risk from the current volcanic activity, just as Kalapana was in 1990.

“I think it’s fair to assume that the tidepools will not return to the area for at least several hundred years after the current eruption ends,” stated Sansone.

