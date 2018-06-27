Hawai‘i Not Affected By Japan Prince Hotels’ Computer Compromise

Prince Resorts Hawaii (Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Prince Waikiki) wants to clarify that the announcement recently made by Prince Hotels in Japan does not pertain to Hawai‘i.

Japan’s Prince Hotels’ web booking engine was compromised, but this does not affect the Prince Hotels in Hawaii in any way as Prince Resorts Hawaii does not utilize the same systems.

Further, Prince Resorts Hawaii has never used the same contractor for its booking engine.

Prince Hotels in Japan is revising its earlier statement to make clear that Prince Resorts Hawaii properties were not affected.