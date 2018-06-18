Hawai‘i Island Residents Foster Hundreds of Animal Evacuees

Big Island residents are fostering hundreds of animals that have been evacuated from lower Puna over

the last six weeks, since Kīlauea erupted in the Lower East Rift Zone the first week of May 2018.

Hawaii Lava Flow Animal Rescue Network (HLFARN) has served as a place to coordinate animal evacuations, rescue missions, foster placements and assistance for fosters.

The group was created on May 3, just after the first fissure erupted and the first round of animal evacuations began in Leilani Estates.

“At the time the group was started, I was in the process of preparing for evacuation from Noni Farms Road,” said Malia Becklund, one of the HLFARN’s administrators. “I was there when the first fissure started emitting lava, watching things unfold. I knew this would be bad for my friends in the area. One had over 100 animals on her farm directly below the first fissures.”

Becklund said requests for help with animals were popping up all over social media.

“Information was scattered,” Becklund said. “People were desperate. Animals were trapped… disturbing reports of chained dogs burning alive. I saw this incredible need immediately and I knew something had to be done.”

Becklund said she then reached out to Alessandra Rupar-Weber, her longtime friend and founder of Vegan Aloha.

Hawaii Lava Flow Animal Rescue Network was created that night. They added friends to the group and the next day, it took off.

“People were actually using the network and it was working and still continues to be a valuable resource for lower Puna and the animals,” explained Becklund. “Our goal is to continue to be this resource, and now with the contributions of our generous donors and our network of volunteers, we are able to help in many ways.

HLFARN provides feed, shelter and other resources for evacuated pets and farm animals, as well as help to connect families with fosters, mobilize volunteers, communicate openly with authorities. HLFARN has created working relationships that are invaluable in this disaster.

HLFARN is run by six volunteer administrators:

Laurie Lyons-Makaimoku and Syndi Leina‘ala Texiera have taken on the critical role of foundation management, which includes donation distribution, record-keeping, rescue/foster spreadsheets, and answering emails and phone calls.

Regina Dodaro Romero Serrano is the chief volunteer dispatcher with the Hawaii Island Humane Society and acts as HLFARN’s field manager/coordinator.

Helena Lundblad is the founder and operator of Magical Creatures of Hamakua (501c3), an animal sanctuary that has taken in many HLFARN lava rescues.

Lundblad, Rupar-Weber and Becklund fill in where they are needed, mainly with group management and team communications.

The social media group surpassed 4,000 members earlier this week.

“This is just a very basic breakdown of what we do,” explained Becklund, “We are a sisterhood that was formed by the lava, and without that bond, we would crumble under the weight of the task.”

When HLFARN started its GoFundMe on May 20, they had already rescued over 200 animals. Since then, the number has exceeded 350.

Becklund pointed out this would be an impossible number to pin down entirely, as this effort has been mainly a grassroots one; neighbors helping neighbors.

“Most people have been using our network and working together to help get their animals out,” saidBecklund. “In those cases, thankfully, we were not needed for intervention other than with feed, shelter supplies and medical costs, when requested.

HIHS provides the organization with ground support and trailers, and vice versa.

“Over the course of this disaster, we realized that having an open line of communication and mutual support was vital in the field,” said Becklund. “HIHS is doing what they can given these terrible circumstances and we are happy to be an added arm of support.

HLFARN members are working hard to distribute feed and supplies and continue supporting rescue and recovery efforts, which are ongoing.

“This would not be possible without the support of our generous donors, who hail from all over the world,” said Becklund. “We are overwhelmed with the amount of trust, care and generosity that pours in, which provides critical relief to the animals and their fosters.”

HLFARN is working with Dr. Dick Green, director of Disaster Response at The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The group has been helping Dr. Green by providing daily rescue requests via HLFARN’s Facebook page, which provides information, including phone numbers, so that Dr. Green, Hawai‘i County Civil Defense and HIHS can address them as efficiently and quickly as possible.

HLFARN volunteers are answering the newly established HIHS Animal Rescue Hotline—(808) 498-9475—open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an active voice messaging system during off-hours.

Becklund said that Dr. Green uses a formula that for every, one animal spotted, there are likely six animals in the area.

There are still have many animals unaccounted for, including from Becklund’s own family.

“Sadly, there are animals that cannot be moved due to being trapped by lava,” said Becklund. “This is why support by air and sea is what is really needed now—and the sooner the better.”

In the early afternoon on Thursday, June 14, three sheep and one dog were rescued and flown out of an area isolated by the lava flows.

“No one could have predicted the magnitude of this situation,” Becklund said. “Certainly, the official response could be better, especially when it comes to animals. Bureaucracy is meaningless when lives are at stake. We were all caught with our pants down, and we are all in the same boat. I prefer that we listen, pray and work together to help each other as much as we possibly can.”

HLFARN said partnerships with other groups and local organizations are critical for efforts to get the animals fostered and sometimes placed in forever homes, as well as supporting those animals while in foster homes.

There has been no shortage of helping hands and land to share.

Honomu resident GJ De Lima has taken in a total of 16 horses, 14 sheep, five cows and two donkeys. He said he has horses from Kapoho and Opihikau, as well as other animals from the lower Puna area.

Community member Dottie Brown has taken in three sheep, one goat, one bird, four dogs, 92 cats and 11 kittens.

Brian Spencer and his partner in Pe‘epekeo have taken in more than 60 chickens, three dozen ducks, 25 geese, a dozen sheep, a goat, a pig, a donkey, three cows, three horses, three cats and two dogs. This is in addition to Spencer’s own animals.

If you are interested in donating time and a helpful hand, Spencer is the only worker on his farm and could use the help.

HLFARN is helping coordinate help on the Pe‘epekeo farm and donations to help keep the animals well-cared-for.

Burgandy Singleton has helped place many in fosters and forever homes. She has taken in 13 chickens, 10 cats and one kitten, in addition to her five adult foster cats and six fosters kittens. Singleton is the primary volunteer running the animal care area of the Red Cross shelter in Pāhoa. She says she sees many animals in need.

Ann Goody at Three Ring Ranch has helped to facilitate the donation of thousands of pounds of farm animal feed thanks to private donors.

Helena Lundblad at Magical Creatures of Hāmākua has taken in many farm animals at the sanctuary. The additions to her newly opened sanctuary has left her with some extra animals to care for. Lundblad said the feed donations have been extremely helpful. She is still in need of fencing and proper housing for the animals.

Ron McKeehan of Honoka‘a area has been on the ground in Puna helping rescue sheep. McKeehan had arranged with a sheep owner in Kapoho area to come pick the sheep up and foster them on his land. The day he was to pick them up, the owner was evacuated at 1 a.m.

On May 30, McKeehan met the owner at the Pāhoa shelter to get the paperwork signed and he took his gooseneck trailer down Government Beach Road to rescue four sheep. The owner had opened the gates for them in case they needed to run.

After four hours trying to corral four, scared loose sheep, McKeehan was exhausted but the sheep were safe. He said he is fostering the sheep for the owner and said he is trying to give him hope he can get property again and have his animals back one day.

“It is such a sad situation with all the animals that are trapped down there, said McKeehan.

He said he got the sheep out, just three to four days before the property was covered with lava from Fissure 8.

Those are just a few of the many fosters offering up land, care and support.

Over Memorial Day, McKeehan said he was part of a team that went into the Pohoiki area. He said they were able to pull out about 40 sheep but there were at least 10 more still down there that were running into the forest.

He said a few weeks ago the area was still green and there was water, but now everything is dry, turning yellow and dying.

“It’s so sad to leave them to be swallowed up and die,” stated McKeehan. “We as caretakers have a responsibility to try to get them out.”

Aloha Ilio Rescue (AIR) has been assisting on the ground since the evacuations began as well. Currently, members of her team are looking for a three-legged dog named “Sweetie” in the isolated area between Pohoiki and Kapoho.

Many heard the story of the two small former AIR dogs lost in Leilani, Brus and Little Dude, in May. Both dogs ran off scared during evacuations. Lava destroyed their homes but the search for the dogs continued.

AIR President and Founder Daylynn Kyles and a team of volunteers searched for the dogs. They left food, water and a kennel for the dogs near where their home once stood in Leilani Estates.

After 10 days, both Brus and Little Dude were found behind a fence that was surrounded by lava.

On June 13, Kyles updated the AIR community on Brus and Little Dude, who have no been reunited with their owner and are in a new home after losing everything to the eruption—everything except Brus and Little Dude.

While out looking for the dogs, Dawn Elberson Goehring found a kitten that his been nicknamed “Lava Kitty.”

“We were searching for Brus and I saw movement under a truck—when I looked closer, it was a cat! exclaimed Elberson Goehring. “She allowed me to pick her up and carry her to my car, purring the whole way!”

She said she could see her ears had been “melted” and a spot in her head. Her back-paw pads and some of her fur was burnt. Elberson Goehring took Lava Kitty to HIHS and they scanned for chip and had the vet look her over. She was put on antibiotics and pain meds.

Elberson Goehring decided to foster her: “Oh, I was certain she had an owner. She was so sweet.”

Lava Kitty has been living in her 10-year-old son’s room. Goehring said they tried all social media, flyers at the evacuation center, Craigslist and the lost reports at HIHS, but an owner was never found. After several inquiries, she found a great home in Kona. Lava Kitty will be going there soon.

“She has been a trooper of a cat,” she said. The tips of her ears ended up falling off, but her head and paws have healed up beautifully.

There are countless animals and pets still missing and in need of rescue.

Animal rescues continue in the Leilani Estates, Pohoiki and Kapoho areas.

If you have a pet or animal that needs to be rescued or help evacuating, call the HIHS at (808) 966-5458or visit HLFARN on Facebook.

HLFARN’s costs are mounting daily. All donations help with the recovery and care of lava rescues and support their network of volunteers.

To support efforts, go to https://www.gofundme.com/hlfarn.

In addition to monetary support, there is a need for a large storage shed for food donations, cat food, dog food, all types of farm animal feed, straw, hay, fly spray, small litter pans, litter and litter scoops.

For more information HLFARN can be found on Facebook.