HPD Identifies Individuals in Murder-Suicide

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has identified the male and female found dead at a home in Mt. View on Sunday, April 8, 2018, as 54-year-old Jolene-Rae K. Kapua-Allison and 50-year-old Christopher R. Kapua-Allison, a police officer with the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

An autopsy performed Tuesday, April 10, indicated that each died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death for Jolene-Rae K. Kapua-Allison was determined to be homicide while the manner of death for her husband Christopher R. Allison was determined to be suicide.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation classified as a murder and suicide.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr at (808) 961-2379 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.