HPD Investigating Murder-Suicide in Puna

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman at an upper Puna residence.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. this afternoon Sunday, April 8, 2018, police responded to a home in the Pacific Paradise Gardens subdivision in Mt. View and officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the residence. One of the decedents is a police officer.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation classified as a murder and suicide. An autopsy will be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of deaths. No names are being disclosed at this time pending official identification and notification of next of kin of both decedents.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr at (808) 961-2379 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.