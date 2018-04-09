Highway 130 Contraflow Trial Project

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that plans are being developed to run a trial AM northbound contraflow lane on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive.

This lane would be open to motorists from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Monday, April 30 to Friday, May 11, 2018.

During contraflow operations, HDOT Hawai‘i District staff will provide pedestrian and bicycle taxi service through the contraflow area. Designated pickup and drop off points for the pedestrian and bicycle taxi service will be identified on Highway 130 north of Shower Drive and south of Kaloli Drive. Hawai‘i District staff will be on site throughout the contraflow trial to ensure safe passage for all roadway users.

There will be no left turns allowed from Highway 130 at the Shower/Pohaku Drive intersection; and Poni Moi (29th) Avenue, Pohaku Place, and the makai side of Puakalo Street will be limited to a right in and right out movement during the contraflow hours.

For more information on the Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road contraflow trial or to provide feedback during the trial, email DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call the HDOT Hawai‘i District at (808) 933-8866.