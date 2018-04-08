April 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 08 at 3:16AM HST until April 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will continue across the state much of today due to a band of deep moisture from a dissipating front and an upper level disturbance passing aloft providing atmospheric instabilities. Portions of the islands may see bouts of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms at least through this afternoon. Drier conditions with rebuilding trade winds will return to Kauai late today, but wet and unstable conditions will linger over the eastern end of the island chain through tonight. More typical trade wind weather will return Tuesday with strengthening winds.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then occasional showers after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers. High near 69. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers. High near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.