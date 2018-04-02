HPD Arrests 28 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Monday, March 26, through Sunday, April 1, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 28 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 282 DUI arrests compared with 313 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.9%.

There have been 319 major accidents so far this year compared with 341 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.5%.

To date, there were six fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in seven fatalities, compared with seven fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: