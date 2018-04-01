PHOTO, VIDEO UPDATE: Hilo Celebrates ‘Hōkūleʻa’s Arrival

PHOTO, VIDEO UPDATE: Hilo Celebrates ‘Hōkūleʻa’s ArrivalApril 1, 2018, 9:05 AM HST (Updated April 2, 2018, 3:06 PM) · 0 Comments
The Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe will leave Kailua-Kona on April 1, departing for Hilo, where she will be docked until Saturday, April 28. From April 2 through 28, 2018, Hōkūleʻa will make its first visit to Hilo since departing in 2014 for its three-year Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage. A celebration is being held for Hōkūleʻa’s arrival at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo on Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HAWAI'I ISLAND: Hokule'a returns to the Big Island. #BigIslandNow Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Monday, April 2, 2018 HAWAI'I ISLAND: Hokule'a returns to the Big Island. #BigIslandNow Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Monday, April 2, 2018 VIDEO: Hōkūleʻa arrives at Wailoa Harbor, April 2, 2018. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS Hōkūleʻa crew will host free, dockside canoe tours and education expo, talk story sessions with the crew and other family friendly events that are free to the public. Additional events will take place during the two-month Hawaiʻi Island engagement, including the first ever in-water greeting of the Hōkūleʻa in Hilo on April 2. As Hōkūleʻa enters Hilo Bay on April 2, KapohoKine Adventures will provide escort by paddleboard and kayak to scatter plumeria blos soms. A lei will then be dropped over the hull as it continues to move toward the Grand Naniloa Pier. Paddlers will follow Hōkūleʻa to the pier where a special onboard tour will be supported by Hilo resident and Hōkūleʻa crew member Kalani Kahalioumi. From Saturday, April 28 through Thursday, May 10, Hōkūleʻa will be moored at Kawaihae Harbor. About Hōkūleʻa Launched from the sacred shores of Kualoa in Kāneʻohe Bay, Oʻahu, on March 8, 1975, Hōkūleʻa helped begin a generation of renewal for Hawaiʻi’s people. Along with the revitalization of Polynesian voyaging and navigation traditions, Hōkūleʻa introduced a newfound respect and appreciation for Hawaiian culture and language in the state of Hawaiʻi and beyond. A symbol of cultural revival, the history of Hōkūleʻa is also being shared on this journey to inspire other indigenous cultures. This replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe was built 43 years ago and revitalized voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific. The canoe’s twin hulls allow her to handle large ocean swells and recover easily in the troughs of waves, and her triangular canvas sails can harness winds up to 20 knots. Through the revival of the traditional art and science of wayfinding-navigating the sea guided by nature using the ocean swells, stars, and wind, Hōkūleʻa sparked a Hawaiian cultural renaissance and has reawakened the world’s sense of pride and strength as voyagers charting a course for our Island Earth. About the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail About Polynesian Voyaging Society About KapohoKine Adventures Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on the island of Hawai‘i conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. For 2014-2018, KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on the island of Hawai‘i to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. For more information, visit http://KapohoKine.com or (808) 964-1000.
11:15 a.m.: Music by Lito Arkangel
11:30 a.m.: Formal Homecoming Ceremony featuring Master of Ceremonies Patrick Kahawaiola`a, Snow Bird Bento, Paula Fuga, Keaukaha Elementary School, Malana Mai
11:45 a.m.: Ed “Z” Bushor
Noon: Mayor Harry Kim
12:10 p.m.: Lito Arkangel
12:30 p.m.: Closing
The Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail will give PVS an opportunity to thank Hawaiʻi’s people, bring Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia home to all of Hawaiʻi, share lessons learned from the Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage and deepen the organization’s connection and understanding of the important work being done here in the islands to care for the earth. During the port visits, PVS will engage with schools and organizations through outreach events, service projects, crew presentations and canoe tours.
The Polynesian Voyaging Society was founded in 1973 on a legacy of Pacific Ocean exploration, seeking to perpetuate the art and science of traditional Polynesian voyaging and the spirit of exploration through experiential educational programs that inspire students and their communities to respect and care for themselves, one another, and their natural and cultural environments. For more information about the Polynesian Voyaging Society and the Worldwide Voyage, visit online.
The Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe will leave Kailua-Kona on April 1, departing for Hilo, where she will be docked until Saturday, April 28.
From April 2 through 28, 2018, Hōkūleʻa will make its first visit to Hilo since departing in 2014 for its three-year Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.
A celebration is being held for Hōkūleʻa’s arrival at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo on Monday, April 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HAWAI'I ISLAND: Hokule'a returns to the Big Island. #BigIslandNow
Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Monday, April 2, 2018
HAWAI'I ISLAND: Hokule'a returns to the Big Island. #BigIslandNow
Posted by BigIslandNow.com on Monday, April 2, 2018
VIDEO: Hōkūleʻa arrives at Wailoa Harbor, April 2, 2018.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Hōkūleʻa crew will host free, dockside canoe tours and education expo, talk story sessions with the crew and other family friendly events that are free to the public.
Additional events will take place during the two-month Hawaiʻi Island engagement, including the first ever in-water greeting of the Hōkūleʻa in Hilo on April 2.
As Hōkūleʻa enters Hilo Bay on April 2, KapohoKine Adventures will provide escort by paddleboard and kayak to scatter plumeria blos soms. A lei will then be dropped over the hull as it continues to move toward the Grand Naniloa Pier. Paddlers will follow Hōkūleʻa to the pier where a special onboard tour will be supported by Hilo resident and Hōkūleʻa crew member Kalani Kahalioumi.
From Saturday, April 28 through Thursday, May 10, Hōkūleʻa will be moored at Kawaihae Harbor.
About Hōkūleʻa
Launched from the sacred shores of Kualoa in Kāneʻohe Bay, Oʻahu, on March 8, 1975, Hōkūleʻa helped begin a generation of renewal for Hawaiʻi’s people. Along with the revitalization of Polynesian voyaging and navigation traditions, Hōkūleʻa introduced a newfound respect and appreciation for Hawaiian culture and language in the state of Hawaiʻi and beyond.
A symbol of cultural revival, the history of Hōkūleʻa is also being shared on this journey to inspire other indigenous cultures. This replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe was built 43 years ago and revitalized voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific. The canoe’s twin hulls allow her to handle large ocean swells and recover easily in the troughs of waves, and her triangular canvas sails can harness winds up to 20 knots.
Through the revival of the traditional art and science of wayfinding-navigating the sea guided by nature using the ocean swells, stars, and wind, Hōkūleʻa sparked a Hawaiian cultural renaissance and has reawakened the world’s sense of pride and strength as voyagers charting a course for our Island Earth.
About the Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail
About Polynesian Voyaging Society
About KapohoKine Adventures
Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on the island of Hawai‘i conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. For 2014-2018, KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on the island of Hawai‘i to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International. For more information, visit http://KapohoKine.com or (808) 964-1000.