Female Missing Following Flash Flood in Hilo

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department (HFD) reports that a female in her mid-20’s is missing following a flash flood at Pi‘ihonua Falls around 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

HFD reports that a male party hiked up above the waterfall with the female and both were swept downstream by quickly rising waters.

The man was able to make it to the riverbank but lost contact with the female.

The fire department remarks that they met with the male party on the bridge who detailed the incident.

There was extremely high flood waters and no in-water search was feasible. HFD responders searched along the riverbank above the Pi‘ihonua Bridge to Boiling Pots with out finding the female.

The search was called off at darkness at 7:25 p.m due to darkness and will resume at first-light tomorrow.