More Hawaii Teachers Obtain Certification

The Hawai‘i Department of Education announces that 56 teachers were honored Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, for earning or renewing their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification. Educators who earn this certification have demonstrated that they meet the highest standards for teaching, and must be up-to-date with the latest strategies and best practices in education.

Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto addressed the teachers at the 2018 Hawai‘i National Board Certified Teacher Ceremony hosted by the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association and Kamehameha Schools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium.

“We are proud of these teachers for their efforts to elevate their profession and provide enhanced learning opportunities for Hawai‘i’s students,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Earning this certification is no easy task and I commend them for taking on this additional workload and responsibility. Congratulations to these teachers, their families and schools on this remarkable accomplishment.”

Hawai‘i is ranked 11th in the nation for percentage of National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs), and boasts one of the fastest growing populations of NBCTs. There are currently 625 teachers who earned their certification.

“In 2017, The Aloha state added 56 new NBCTs reflecting a 10 percent jump in their total,”added NBCT president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Peggy Brookins. This means more students across your state being taught by teachers who prove they teach to the highest standards. Every student deserves to be taught by an accomplished teacher.”

The NBCT certification is a rigorous process that can take anywhere between one to three years and involves applicants submitting comprehensive portfolio. The renewal process is just as demanding and requires teachers to show professional growth.

Tracey Idica, teacher at Aiea High School and HSTA NBCT network affiliate, shared, “This is how teachers are taking back their profession. Doctors can become Board Certified, accountants can become CPAs, and now teachers can become NBCTs. It’s a voluntary process but its the way we can show the community that we are accomplished teachers.”

The following teachers earned their certification in 2017:

Jennifer Ainoa, Molokai Middle

Lori Cabalar, Keaau Elementary

Jane Cariaga, Pahoa Elementary

Tanya Cobbin, Waipahu High

Patricia Contee, Salt Lake Elementary

Chris Cordell, Hawaii Technology Academy

Alexander Cyran, Keaau Middle

Jill Harai, Iliahi Elementary

Danielle Hartwick, Makawao Elementary

Liane Ibara, Palolo Elementary

Michael Ibara, Puuhale Elementary

Cheryl Iwasaki, Helemano Elementary

Qurratulay Joy, Makawao Elementary

Mara Kaizawa-Miyata, McKinley High

Naomi Kamauoha, Palolo Elementary

Dawn Kanoho, Momilani Elementary

Kellee Kelly, Keaau Elementary

Samantha Kodama, Kaimuki Middle

Laurel Latimer, Makawao Elementary

Christine Layton, Hawaii Technology Academy

Jamie Letreta, Holomua Elementary

Erin Medeiros, Kauai High

Elaine Medina, Makaha Elementary

Nikki Morishige, Waiahole Elementary

Cheryl Motoyama, Red Hill Elementary

Lisa Nakama, Kaneohe Elementary

Shanna Nakamura, Aliiolani Elementary Laura Obuhanych, Holomua Elementary

Lisa Oka, Wahiawa Elementary

Elizabeth Okamoto, Webling Elementary

Sonia Orlando, Waianae Elementary

Sandra Oshiro, Momilani Elementary

Robyn Panem, Keaau Elementary

Suzanne Reed, Ahuimanu Elementary

Tamie Richardson, Kaimiloa Elementary

Catherine Ritti, Farrington High

Jennifer Sarpi, Campbell High

Mari Sato, Enchanted Lake Elementary

Sheena Shimose, Leihoku Elementary

Jessica Sleeper, Kamaile Academy

Aysha Spencer, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary

Hannibal Starbuck, Baldwin High

Stefanie Sweeney, Waikiki Elementary

Jamie Takamura, Red Hill Elementary

Jennifer Valenzuela, Lahainaluna High

Maile Viela, Waihee Elementary

Lynn Wakahiro, Momilani Elementary

Amanda Watson, Kailua Intermediate

Elizabeth Williams, Campbell High

Jill Yamasawa, Kapolei Middle

For more information about the certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, click here.