More Hawaii Teachers Obtain Certification

More Hawaii Teachers Obtain CertificationJanuary 25, 2018, 3:00 PM HST (Updated January 25, 2018, 1:53 PM) · 0 Comments
The Hawai‘i Department of Education announces that 56 teachers were honored Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, for earning or renewing their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification. Educators who earn this certification have demonstrated that they meet the highest standards for teaching, and must be up-to-date with the latest strategies and best practices in education.
Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto addressed the teachers at the 2018 Hawai‘i National Board Certified Teacher Ceremony hosted by the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association and Kamehameha Schools at the Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium.
“We are proud of these teachers for their efforts to elevate their profession and provide enhanced learning opportunities for Hawai‘i’s students,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto. “Earning this certification is no easy task and I commend them for taking on this additional workload and responsibility. Congratulations to these teachers, their families and schools on this remarkable accomplishment.”
Hawai‘i is ranked 11th in the nation for percentage of National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs), and boasts one of the fastest growing populations of NBCTs. There are currently 625 teachers who earned their certification.
“In 2017, The Aloha state added 56 new NBCTs reflecting a 10 percent jump in their total,”added NBCT president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Peggy Brookins. This means more students across your state being taught by teachers who prove they teach to the highest standards. Every student deserves to be taught by an accomplished teacher.”
The NBCT certification is a rigorous process that can take anywhere between one to three years and involves applicants submitting comprehensive portfolio. The renewal process is just as demanding and requires teachers to show professional growth.
Tracey Idica, teacher at Aiea High School and HSTA NBCT network affiliate, shared, “This is how teachers are taking back their profession. Doctors can become Board Certified, accountants can become CPAs, and now teachers can become NBCTs. It’s a voluntary process but its the way we can show the community that we are accomplished teachers.”
The following teachers earned their certification in 2017:
- Jennifer Ainoa, Molokai Middle
- Lori Cabalar, Keaau Elementary
- Jane Cariaga, Pahoa Elementary
- Tanya Cobbin, Waipahu High
- Patricia Contee, Salt Lake Elementary
- Chris Cordell, Hawaii Technology Academy
- Alexander Cyran, Keaau Middle
- Jill Harai, Iliahi Elementary
- Danielle Hartwick, Makawao Elementary
- Liane Ibara, Palolo Elementary
- Michael Ibara, Puuhale Elementary
- Cheryl Iwasaki, Helemano Elementary
- Qurratulay Joy, Makawao Elementary
- Mara Kaizawa-Miyata, McKinley High
- Naomi Kamauoha, Palolo Elementary
- Dawn Kanoho, Momilani Elementary
- Kellee Kelly, Keaau Elementary
- Samantha Kodama, Kaimuki Middle
- Laurel Latimer, Makawao Elementary
- Christine Layton, Hawaii Technology Academy
- Jamie Letreta, Holomua Elementary
- Erin Medeiros, Kauai High
- Elaine Medina, Makaha Elementary
- Nikki Morishige, Waiahole Elementary
- Cheryl Motoyama, Red Hill Elementary
- Lisa Nakama, Kaneohe Elementary
- Shanna Nakamura, Aliiolani Elementary
- Laura Obuhanych, Holomua Elementary
- Lisa Oka, Wahiawa Elementary
- Elizabeth Okamoto, Webling Elementary
- Sonia Orlando, Waianae Elementary
- Sandra Oshiro, Momilani Elementary
- Robyn Panem, Keaau Elementary
- Suzanne Reed, Ahuimanu Elementary
- Tamie Richardson, Kaimiloa Elementary
- Catherine Ritti, Farrington High
- Jennifer Sarpi, Campbell High
- Mari Sato, Enchanted Lake Elementary
- Sheena Shimose, Leihoku Elementary
- Jessica Sleeper, Kamaile Academy
- Aysha Spencer, Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary
- Hannibal Starbuck, Baldwin High
- Stefanie Sweeney, Waikiki Elementary
- Jamie Takamura, Red Hill Elementary
- Jennifer Valenzuela, Lahainaluna High
- Maile Viela, Waihee Elementary
- Lynn Wakahiro, Momilani Elementary
- Amanda Watson, Kailua Intermediate
- Elizabeth Williams, Campbell High
- Jill Yamasawa, Kapolei Middle
For more information about the certification and the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, click here.