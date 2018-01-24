USPS to Host Public Meeting in Ocean View, Feb. 13

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting an informational meeting regarding the Contract Postal Unit (CPU) located in Ocean View on the island of Hawai‘i on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m.

The meeting with USPS Real Estate Specialist Dean Cameron, is to discuss changing the Ocean View Contract Postal Unit (CPU) to a Postal Service-operated retail facility. The Postal Service is considering this change because the current CPU contract has expired, the current CPU contractor does not want to renew the contract and the Postal Service would like to continue to provide services to the Ocean View community.

The conversion would allow the USPS to better serve its Ocean View customers by accepting debit and credit cards for retail transactions, accepting the mailing of international packages and selling money orders, services which were not available at the CPU. These new services would be in addition to the current PO Box delivery service.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to learn about the proposal and share their comments. During the meeting a Postal Service representative will present and answer questions about the conversion proposal.

The meeting will be held at the Ocean View Contract Postal Unit located at 92-8678 Lotus Blossom Lane in Ocean View.