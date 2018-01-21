Pöhakuloa Training Area Limited Services During Shutdown

The Pöhakuloa Training Area (PTA) announces that with the government shutdown, many, if not most, civilian employees are furloughed and basic services at Pöhakuloa Training Area (PTA) are limited.

“I wanted to ensure the public and media understood, however, that our Emergency Services (Police and Fire) are on duty and fully prepared to assist in any situation requiring their aid along Saddle Road or Daniel K. Inouye Highway.” said PTA Commander Lt. Col. Christopher Marquez. “Our fire and police teams remain on 24-hour-duty at PTA and can respond within an 80-mile radius of the base. Current construction projects to repair failing facilities will not be interrupted and continue to employ over a hundred employees through numerous local contractors. Training on base will also continue and CSM Ortiz and I remain on duty through the week. If there are any questions please call 808-969-2407. Thank you for your continued support.”