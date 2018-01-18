Hawai‘i Walmart Wellness Day, Jan. 20

All Hawai‘i Walmart stores will be hosting the first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including free health screenings for:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

Free vision screenings at some locations

New this year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the Center for Disease Control, approximately 13.1% of adults in Hawai‘i smoke cigarettes regularly. This free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.

Walmart Wellness Day comes on the heels of the company announcing that it will be the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locationsthat allows patients to responsibly dispose of medications in theirtrash.

According to the American Physical Therapy Association, 169 deaths in Hawai‘i were attributed to a drug overdose in 2015.

Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.