Rep. Gabbard Announces Legislation To Save Net Neutrality

Hawai‘i Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and a coalition of more than 80 Members of Congress will introduce legislation to block the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to unravel net neutrality.

The legislation will be introduced under the Congressional Review Act and if signed into law, would overturn the FCC’s decision and restore net neutrality protections. Under the Congressional Review Act, members of the House and Senate can offer a joint resolution of disapproval on any regulation recently issued by a federal agency. The legislation will be introduced once the FCC’s regulation is received by Congress.

Rep. Gabbard said:

"The FCC's vote to unravel net neutrality abandoned their responsibility to the American people whom we serve — hurting our students, entrepreneurs, families, and all who rely on the Internet to level the playing field of opportunity. Instead, the FCC chose to help line the pockets of big corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who can afford to pay to play. The American people have made it clear they support net neutrality, and we must do all that we can to empower their voices and protect their rights to fairness and equality. Congress must reject the FCC's corporate-backed vote and restore net neutrality."

Background: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been a leader in the fight to protect net neutrality, and has cosponsored legislation to prohibit multi-tiered pricing agreements between ISPs and content providers. She has voted against legislative efforts to undermine net neutrality, called on the FCC to maintain net neutrality rules, and urged the American people to voice their opinions during the FCC comment period.