High Surf Advisory Issued for N-Facing Shores of Big Island

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 3 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island tomorrow through the holiday weekend.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from the surf. Surf is forecast to build up to 16 feet Saturday night, then gradually subside after Monday.

The highest threat will coincide with the high tides, which occur at 2 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are in effect: