Hawaiian Beaches Woman Reported Missing

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Lokelani Harbrecht-Kalua, 52, was last seen in Hawaiian Beaches on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair.

Harbrecht-Kalua may be in need of medications and her welfare is a concern.

Anyone who has seen Harbrect or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if it is an emergency.