AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaiian Beaches Woman Reported Missing

By Big Island Now
January 7, 2018, 1:20 PM HST (Updated January 7, 2018, 1:20 PM) · 0 Comments
×

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Lokelani Harbrecht-Kalua, 52, was last seen in Hawaiian Beaches on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Lokelani Harbrecht. HPD photo

She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbrecht-Kalua may be in need of medications and her welfare is a concern.

Anyone who has seen Harbrect or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if it is an emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD