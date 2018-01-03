Price to Replace Enoki as Interim U.S. Attorney

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, the appointment of Kenji Price as interim United States attorney pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546, which provides that “the attorney general may appoint a U.S. attorney for the district in which the office of U.S. attorney is vacant.

This appointment will take effect on Jan. 5, 2018.

The U.S. attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District of Hawai‘i and is appointed by the president. U.S. attorneys and their assistant U.S. attorneys prosecute violations of federal law and represent federal agencies in federal courts.

“Kenji Price is a former Army Ranger with two Bronze Stars, and a former federal prosecutor who worked organized crime, public corruption, and international drug trafficking cases—including against the Sinaloa Caiiel,” said Attorney General Sessions. “He will bring this outstanding background to the job of Interim U.S. Attorney for Hawai‘i. I am confident he will excel in this role as he has in every other.”

Price grew up in Hawai‘i and is currently a director at Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, where his practice focuses on white collar criminal defense and commercial litigation. Prior to joining Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, Price was a partner and of counsel at Cailsmith Ball LLP in Honolulu.

Price previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York, where he prosecuted a variety of cases involving domestic and international narcotics trafficking and other federal offenses.

He clerked for the Honorable Kent A. Jordan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the Honorable Robed B. Kugler of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Price completed his undergraduate studies at Gonzaga University, and obtained his J.D. from the

University of Pennsylvania Law School. He also served as an officer in the U.S. Army for approximately four years, during which he served as a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Upon the appointment of Price as interim United States attorney, Acting U.S. Attorney Elliot Enoki will resume his role as First Assistant United States Attorney.