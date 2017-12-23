December 23, 2017 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Hamakua

Today: Clear, with a low around 26. Windy, with a north wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Synopsis

Cool, locally breezy northeasterly trade winds will continue through the weekend, bringing low clouds and a few light showers to north and east facing slopes and coasts. Winds will weaken and shift to the south Monday and Monday night as a front approaches, with locally gusty southwest winds possible on Tuesday. The front is expected to stall near the islands around the middle of next week before increasing trade winds arrive next Thursday and Friday.

