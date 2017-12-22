Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas Open at Queens’ MarketPlace

A first of its kind for Hawai‘i Island, Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas opened its doors on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, to an excited crowd of movie- goers, eager to see first run films in the fun and elegant new environment at Queens’ MarketPlace in the Waikoloa Beach Resort.

Guests had their choice of three state-of-the-art auditoriums, including one with Real 3D technology.

From the comfort of their cushy leather armchairs with tray tables and fully reclinable lounges on the front row, fans could enjoy WLC’s first blockbuster features—Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji or Ferdinand—with a glass of wine, gourmet pizza and fresh, hot popcorn.

Guests arriving early can take their time and enjoy lunch or dinner in the full-service restaurant, Bistro at the Cinemas. Or, diners can or order from the same tasty menu and have their food and beverages delivered to their seats during the previews.

The menu features fresh, creative appetizers and salads, plus gourmet street tacos, like Kogi-Style Korean Short Rib, Greek Lamb with Tzaziki Sauce, or Fresh Fish (catch of the day). Pizzas include excellent vegetarian options, as well as homemade chipotle or fennel sausage. There’s even a Nutella Pizza for dessert with banana, strawberr, and toasted almond.

The bistro also serves local craft beers, wines and spirits; however—unlike some luxury cinemas—patrons do not have to be 21 to be admitted. In this way, WLC can offer the fun of a family movie, with a special date night experience.

WLC hired 65 employees from around the island, who have been training nonstop in the kitchens, theatres and front of the house.

“We are real excited to see this thing take off. It’s going to be fun for the community and great for the shopping center,” said Tony Dalzell, co-owner with wife Maria.

Previously, the Dalzells ran Marina WaterSports Inc., California’s largest watercraft and parasailing attraction. After visiting the island regularly for over two decades, they were inspired to create the kind of high-end move experience that is rapidly gaining popularity in mainland cities.

Waikoloa Luxury Cinemas and the bistro are open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight. Tickets are available online, and seats may be reserved at time of purchase. Prices range from $16.14 (child/adult matinee) to $19.27 (adult, evening). The first showing of the day is $12.50 plus tax.

Movie schedules and more information are available online.

Since it opened in 2007, Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort has earned a reputation among visitors and kama‘āina as “the gathering place of the Kohala Coast,” full of shopping opportunities, services and great food, along with entertainment and arts programs, movies under the stars and large-scale concerts in Waikoloa Bowl at Queens’ Gardens.

For more information, visit www.QueensMarketPlace.net or call (808) 886-8822.