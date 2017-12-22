Sen. Hirono: Canada Preclearance Will Benefit Economy

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono applauded Canada’s approval of legislation to implement a 2015 agreement with the U.S. to expand Customs and Border Protection preclearance locations at airports in Canada.

“Canada’s approval of the 2015 preclearance agreement strengthens our close bilateral ties and advances opportunities to support Hawai‘i’s second largest international visitor market,” said Sen. Hirono. “The preclearance expansion will create Hawaii jobs, while easing airport congestion and improving services for Canadian visitors to Hawai‘i and the United States.”

“We’d like to thank Sen. Hirono for her leadership and steadfast efforts to approve the agreement to expand preclearance for travel between the U.S. and Canada, an important source of visitors to Maui and customers for Maui businesses,” said Leslie Wilkins, president and CEO of the Maui Economic Development Board. “Canada’s approval of legislation to enact this agreement is great news for our state and county which have seen the benefits of preclearance first hand and further expansion will open new opportunities to drive economic growth and job creation in our local communities.”

“This expansion of the preclearance agreement is a credit to the diligence of Sen. Hirono to make travel to Hawai‘i a more efficient and accommodating process for visitors from the Toronto and Quebec regions,” said George D. Szigeti, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “Canadian citizens have had a longstanding affection for the warmth, beauty and way of life in the Hawaiian Islands. With this expanded agreement, Hawai‘i becomes an even more appealing vacation option for travelers from eastern Canada.”

“The visitor industry welcomes this enhanced streamlining of the entry process from one of our major markets, Canada,” said Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. “We hope the convenience of preclearance will encourage even more Canadians to travel to the Hawaiian Islands, and we’re grateful to Sen. Hirono for her leadership in supporting another measure that stimulates travel between our nations.”

“The signing and enactment of this preclearance agreement will make cross-border transit between the U.S. and Canada more efficient for business travel, tour operators and independent leisure travel, including travelers from Hawai‘i, and send a positive signal to the investment and business climate, while maintaining the security of our borders,” said Chamber of Commerce Hawaii President Sherry Menor-McNamara.

“Direct flights from Canada to Kona play a key role in facilitating travel and business for Hawaii Island residents and visitors alike” said Wendy Laros, executive director of the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate Sen. Hirono’s work to expand preclearance between the United States and Canada which will offer our local and state economy new opportunities to grow.”

Sen. Hirono cosponsored the U.S. implementing legislation, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on Dec. 16, 2016. With U.S. and Canadian legislation in place, the bilateral agreement, formally known as the Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance, allows for the further expansion of preclearance to rail, sea and ground transportation in each country.

The Kona, Honolulu, Kahului and Lihue Airports currently receive precleared flights operated by Air Canada and WestJet on a regular or seasonal basis from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto. With the implementing legislation now enacted in both countries, plans can proceed to open new CBP preclearance locations at Canadian airports, cruise terminals and rail stations.

New ports of entry planned for preclearance include Toronto’s Billy Bishop City Airport, Quebec City’s Jean Lesage International Airport and Vancouver’s cruise terminal.

According to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, nearly 470,000 Canadians visited Hawai‘i including 23,000 by cruise ships in 2016—contributing almost $1 billion to the state’s economy and supporting over 11,000 jobs.