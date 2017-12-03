Akamai Internship Program Accepting Applications for Summer 2018

The Akamai Workforce Initiative has announced applications for the 2018 internship program are officially open.

Hawai‘i college students are eligible to apply to gain summer work experience at an observatory, company or scientific facility in Hawai‘i. The eight-week program has placement for students from community colleges and four-year universities in a wide range of majors.

Selected interns are matched with an appropriate project and mentor. The program begins with a one-week resident intensive preparatory course in Hilo on Hawai‘i Island, or Maui. Interns meet with fellow peers in the program as well as a dedicated team of mentors who coach them on communication skills for the summer project’s final presentation symposium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every intern is paid a $3,200 stipend and provided housing, if necessary, along with travel from their home island to the internship site. Following completion of the program, interns are invited back for occasional workshops and connected to job opportunities. Former Akamai interns may apply for a second internship.

To apply, or for more information, visit akamaihawaii.org. Applications are due on Feb. 14, 2017. The 2018 program runs from Saturday, June 16, through Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.