Windermere Purchases Century 21 Big Island Offices

Windermere C & H Properties announce the expansion of their brand with the acquisition of the Big Island operations of Century 21-All Islands.

The purchase of these offices will add a Windermere location at Kona Commons and another office at the Queens Marketplace at Waikoloa Beach Resort. These are in addition to the existing office locations in Kailua-Kona and Waimea.

“The addition of the Century 21-All Islands team to the Windermere family doubles our presence on the Big Island which means even more buyers and sellers will have access to a level of service that is truly unique to Windermere,” said General Manager and Principle Broker Daryl Flem. There will now be four Windermere locations and more than 60 agents servicing the Big Island.

In recent years, Windermere has been growing its Hawaiian operations which included having Maui-based Wailiea Realty join Windermere in November of last year. In total, Windermere has six offices and more than 100 agents between Maui and the Big Island.

“Windermere has been a proud member of the Big Island community since 2006 and we’re excited for the opportunity to continue growing our brand with the purchase of the Century 21-All Islands offices,” said CEO of Windermere Real Estate Geoff Wood.

For more information, contact Daryl Flem at (808) 329-2601 or email daryl.flem@windermere.com.