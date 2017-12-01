HPD Asking Public’s Help Identifying Man Wanted in Theft

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, an adult male stole a cellular phone that was inadvertently left on a counter by a customer.

The male is described as being possibly local, with a medium build and complexion, dark color hair, having a mustache and beard, wearing a black and green baseball cap, olive green T-shirt and black short pants.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at (808) 961-2213.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.