PHOTO UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning Now in Effect

A 62-year-old woman and 61-year-old man were recently swept down the Wailuku River near Rainbow Falls State Park.

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2017, 5:09 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning update for Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the districts of windward Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna until this evening.

Hawai‘i County Police and Public Works Department reports the following road closures:

In Hilo, Kamehameha Avenue, Pauahi Street, and Kukila Street closures remain in place.

In Puna, some interior roadways have been closed in the subdivisions of Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland and near the Pohoiki area.

In Hāmākua, Waipi’o Valley Road and Laupahoehoe Point Road are open to local residential traffic only.

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department reports all parks, gyms, swimming pools, and community centers in Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna are closed. The Butler Building near the Hilo Civic Auditorium has opened for shelter and will remain open through the night.

Due to very dangerous flooding conditions, heavy rain and road closures, the following advisories are issued:

All residents in flood prone areas: take necessary precautions and remain on alert for flooding conditions. Consider cancelling or postponing activities where possible. Do not drive unless necessary.

If you must drive, be on the alert for debris, runoffs, flashing road signs, barricades and ponding of water. Expect delays, plan ahead, and drive with caution.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

Be aware that additional road closures may occur without notice.

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2017, 3:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Big Island and Maui has been extended through Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2017, 2:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning update has been issued for portions of the Big Island on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the windward and southeastern areas of Hawai‘i Island—the districts of windward Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna and Ka‘ū.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hilo, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres,

Mountain View and Glenwood.

The Hawai‘i County Police Department reports multiple road closures in Hilo due to flooding:

Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street. Traffic is now rerouted through Bayfront Highway.

Pauahi Street between Aupuni Street and Kamehameha Avenue.

East Kawailani Street between Ho‘onani Street and Ahuna Street.

Kukila Street near Railroad Avenue.

Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation Department reports all parks, gyms, swimming pools and community centers in Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna are closed.

A shelter has been opened at the Butler Building near the Hilo Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium for those who may need it.

Due to very dangerous flooding conditions, heavy rain and road closures, the following advisories are issued:

All residents in flood prone areas are asked to take necessary precautions and remain on alert for flooding conditions. Consider cancelling or postponing activities where possible. Do not drive unless necessary.

If you must drive, be on the alert for debris, runoffs, and ponding of water. You should expect delays, plan ahead and drive with caution as driving conditions are poor.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

Be aware that additional road closures may occur without notice.

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2017, noon.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect for Hawai‘i County until 2:45 p.m.

At 11:48 a.m., heavy rain continued to fall over the windward

slopes of the Big Island.

Recent rain bands have been affecting

the lower elevations and are causing more significant flooding impacts to occur along the Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna areas of the island.

Additional rainfall is expected to develop over the windward slopes through the day.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hilo, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa, Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View and Glenwood.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in

streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn

around, don’t drown.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 2:45 p.m. if heavy rain

persists.

This flash flood warning replaces the previously issued flood advisory that was in effect for portions of the island of Hawai‘i in Hawai‘i County.

ORIGINAL POST: Nov. 30, 2017, 10:11 a.m.

A Flood Advisory for the Big Island is in effect for Hawai‘i County until 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30, the National Weather Service disclosed at 9:58 a.m. this morning.

At 9:55 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain across the windward and southeastern portions of the Big Island.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Hawai‘i County has closed some roads in the affected area due to ponding on roadways.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Na‘alehu, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a and O‘okala.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Big Island through 6 p.m. today.

